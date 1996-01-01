Doppler Effect Calculator

Calculate the observed frequency (or solve for speed) using the Doppler effect. Includes: temperature → speed of sound, wave-compression visual, % shift + pitch label, a full relativistic light solver (z/β/v/f/λ), and an optional audio demo.

Background

The Doppler effect is the change in observed frequency caused by relative motion. For sound, speeds are relative to the medium. For light, we use a simplified 1D relativistic model. Approaching gives a blueshift (higher frequency). Receding gives a redshift (lower frequency).