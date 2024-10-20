- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A "walkalator" is a walkway usually found in airports that are used to move people in longer distances for a shorter period of time, by either standing on it, or walking on it. In Changi Airport, the walkalators have lengths of 20 m and operates at a speed of 0.9 m/s. A boy runs starting on one end with a velocity of 2.9 m/s relative to the walkalator. How long will it take him to reach the opposite end if he runs in the opposite direction as the walkalator is moving?
During filming for an action movie, Leo was running on top of a train that is moving due east at a speed of 16 m/s relative to the director who is standing on the side of the railtracks. What is the velocity of Leo relative to the train if Leo's velocity relative to the director standing on the side of the railtracks is 3.7 m/s due east?
The Lori River is a river that is known for its unusual width of 3 km. It flows towards north at a speed of 1.8 m/s. John tried riding their OppBoat, which is a boat that is used to cross the opposite sides of the river. The boat operator drives the OppBoat due west with a velocity of 7 m/s relative to the water. How much time is required for John to cross the opposite sides of the Lori River?
Two residences, Ion Residences (located upstream) and Omega residences (located downstream) are located along a riverside. The distance between the two residences is 1800 m. Diego and Paul must make round trips between the two residences, starting from the Ion Residences. Paul is paddling a canoe at a constant speed of 4.50 km/h relative to the water in the river. On the other hand, Diego walks on the riverside at a constant speed of 3.7 km/h. The velocity of the river is 2.60 km/hr in the direction from Ion to Omega. How long will it take for Paul and Diego to make the round trip?
A cyclist rides on a rainy day at a steady speed of 7 km/h along the x-axis in the positive direction. The cyclist remarks that the traces of the raindrops are tilted at an angle of 26 degrees clockwise from the vertical direction. Due to the bad weather conditions, she decides to make a U-turn. She moves now at the same steady speed along the x-axis in the negative direction. On her way back, she observes that the traces of the raindrop are now aligned with the vertical. Calculate the speed of the raindrops and their inclination with respect to a fixed frame on earth.
A swimmer can swim at a speed of 2.5 m/s in still water. When swimming across a river with a current, the swimmer must angle at 40° with respect to a line perpendicular to the shore to maintain a straight path as shown in the figure below. What is the swimmer's resultant speed with respect to the shore?
A kayaker can paddle at a speed of 2.0 m/s in still water. (i) If the kayaker wants to reach a point directly across a river with a width of 80 m and a current flowing at 1.5 m/s, at what angle upstream should the kayaker aim? (ii) How long will it take the kayaker to cross the river?