How to use this converter

  • Provide any two: mass m (g), moles n (mol), molar mass M (g·mol⁻¹).
  • Auto M: Type a chemical formula to auto-compute M; you may override it.
  • Formulas: m = nM,   n = m/M,   M = m/n.

Formula & Equation Used

Mass: m = n × M

Moles: n = m / M

Molar mass: M = m / n

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — 5.00 g NaCl → moles

M(NaCl) ≈ 58.44 g·mol⁻¹ → n = 5.00 / 58.44 = 0.0856 mol.

Example 2 — 0.250 mol CO₂ → grams

M(CO₂) ≈ 44.01 g·mol⁻¹ → m = 0.250 × 44.01 = 11.0 g.

Example 3 — M from formula

For Ca(OH)₂: M = 40.08 + 2×(16.00 + 1.008) ≈ 74.09 g·mol⁻¹.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need the chemical formula?

Only if you want us to auto-compute M. Otherwise, type M directly.

Q: What if I enter all three values?

We’ll recompute the missing one based on m = nM and show any consistency check in the steps.

Q: Are units important?

Yes: m in grams, n in moles, M in g·mol⁻¹. We follow these units consistently.