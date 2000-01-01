Skip to main content
How to use the calculator

Enter any two of the three values: Mass, Molar Mass, or Moles. Leave the third field blank. Click "Calculate" to find the missing value.

  • If you know mass and molar mass → calculate moles
  • If you know moles and molar mass → calculate mass
  • If you know mass and moles → calculate molar mass

Formula & Equation Used

The fundamental relationship is:

moles= mass molar mass
  • mass = moles × molar mass
  • molar mass = mass ÷ moles

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1:

How many moles are in 18 g of water (H₂O), if the molar mass is 18 g/mol?

Solution:

  1. moles = mass ÷ molar mass
  2. = 18 ÷ 18
  3. = 1.00 mol

Example 2:

What is the mass of 0.5 mol of sodium chloride (NaCl), if the molar mass is 58.44 g/mol?

  1. mass = moles × molar mass
  2. = 0.5 × 58.44
  3. = 29.22 g

Example 3:

A student has 12 g of carbon (C) and 1 mol. What is the molar mass?

  1. molar mass = mass ÷ moles
  2. = 12 ÷ 1
  3. = 12 g/mol

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do you calculate moles from grams?

Divide the mass of the substance (in grams) by its molar mass (g/mol).

Q: What is molar mass?

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, usually measured in g/mol. It equals the atomic or molecular weight from the periodic table.

Q: Why are moles important in chemistry?

Moles connect measurable amounts (grams) to the actual number of atoms, molecules, or ions. They are the foundation for stoichiometry and chemical equations.