Mass ↔ Moles Calculator

Background

The mole is one of the most important concepts in chemistry. It connects the macroscopic world of grams and liters to the microscopic world of atoms and molecules. The mole allows chemists to count particles by weighing them, since one mole of any substance contains exactly 6.022 × 10²³ particles (Avogadro’s number).

This calculator makes it easy to convert between mass (g), molar mass (g/mol), and moles. Simply enter any two values, and it will compute the missing one. It’s perfect for homework, lab work, or exam preparation.