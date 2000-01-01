Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Solute amount: Enter moles directly, or enter mass and molar mass (M). A formula can auto-fill M.
  • Solvent mass: Enter in g or kg; we convert to kg.
  • Molality: m = nsolute / kg solvent (mol per kg of solvent).
  • Advanced: If you know solution mass and wt% solute, enable Advanced to compute kg solvent automatically.

Formula & Equation Used

Definition: m = nsolute / kg solvent

From mass of solute: nsolute = msolute / M

Advanced (mass %): msolute = (%w/w / 100) · msolution, then msolvent = msolution − msolute

Examples

10.0 g NaCl in 100.0 g water

M(NaCl)=58.44 g/mol → n = 10.0 / 58.44 = 0.171 mol; solvent = 0.1000 kg → m = 0.171 / 0.1000 = 1.71 m.

0.50 mol KCl in 0.500 kg water

m = 0.50 / 0.500 = 1.00 m.

18 g glucose (C₆H₁₂O₆) in 0.200 kg water

M≈180.16 g/mol → n = 18 / 180.16 = 0.0999 mol → m = 0.0999 / 0.200 = 0.499 m.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Molality vs Molarity?

Molality is moles per kilogram of solvent (temperature-independent). Molarity is moles per liter of solution (temperature-dependent).

Q: Can I use density?

Not needed for molality—only mass of solvent matters. For molarity, volume (and often density) is required.