Mole Fraction Calculator

Compute each component’s mole fraction x i in a mixture. Enter moles directly or provide mass with molar mass. Optionally enter total pressure to get partial pressures.

Background

The mole fraction (x i ) expresses how many moles of one component are present relative to the total moles in the mixture. It’s a dimensionless way to describe composition that remains constant with temperature or pressure changes — unlike molarity.

For a component i with moles n i and total moles n tot , the mole fraction is given by:

x i = n i / n tot