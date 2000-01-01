Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enter mixture data

We’ll show rows for the number you pick.

Show:

Enter moles directly, or mass with molar mass. We’ll compute moles and xi.

Result:

No results yet. Enter inputs and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose 2–5 components and fill each row.
  • Give moles or mass + molar mass per component.
  • Optional: provide Ptot to see partial pressures.

Formula & Equation Used

Total moles: ntot = Σ ni

Mole fraction: xi = ni / ntot (with Σ xi = 1)

From mass: ni = mi / Mi

Dalton’s Law (optional): Pi = xi · Ptot

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Binary solution (moles given)

n(A) = 0.40 mol, n(B) = 0.60 mol → ntot = 1.00 mol.
xA = 0.40/1.00 = 0.400; xB = 0.60/1.00 = 0.600.

Example 2 — Gas mixture with Ptot

n(N₂)=0.60 mol, n(O₂)=0.30 mol, n(Ar)=0.10 mol; Ptot = 1.00 atm.
ntot=1.00 mol → x(N₂)=0.60, x(O₂)=0.30, x(Ar)=0.10.
P(N₂)=0.60 atm; P(O₂)=0.30 atm; P(Ar)=0.10 atm.

Example 3 — From masses and molar masses

m(A)=10.0 g (M=50.0 g·mol⁻¹) → n(A)=0.200 mol; m(B)=18.0 g (M=18.0 g·mol⁻¹) → n(B)=1.00 mol.
ntot=1.200 mol → xA=0.167; xB=0.833.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do mole fractions sum to 1?

Yes. By definition Σxi = 1 (within rounding).

Q: Can I enter masses instead of moles?

Yes. Provide mass and molar mass; we convert to moles internally.

Q: How are partial pressures computed?

Dalton’s Law: Pi = xi·Ptot. Supply Ptot and a unit.