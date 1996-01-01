Skip to main content
Photoelectric Effect Calculator

Compute everything you need for the photoelectric effect: photon energy, threshold frequency / wavelength, max kinetic energy, and stopping potential. Uses Einstein’s equation: Kmax = hf − φ. Includes quick picks, steps, and an energy visual bar.

Background

Light delivers energy in packets called photons. If a photon’s energy E = hf exceeds the metal’s work function φ, electrons can be emitted. Any extra energy becomes the electron’s maximum kinetic energy: Kmax = hf − φ. The stopping potential satisfies eVs = Kmax.

Tip: If you’re given the metal’s work function φ, use From light + work function. If you’re given a stopping potential or max KE, use Solve for work function.

How to use this calculator

  • Pick wavelength λ or frequency f.
  • If you know the metal, enter its work function φ and compute Kmax and Vs.
  • If you’re given stopping potential Vs or Kmax, switch to Solve for work function.

How this calculator works

  • Photon energy: E = hf = hc/λ
  • Einstein equation: Kmax = hf − φ
  • Stopping potential: eVs = Kmax
  • Threshold: f₀ = φ/h, λ₀ = hc/φ

Formula & Equations Used

Photon energy: E = hf and E = hc/λ

Photoelectric equation: Kmax = hf − φ

Stopping potential: Kmax = eVs

Threshold: f₀ = φ/h, λ₀ = hc/φ

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Sodium illuminated with 300 nm UV

Light of λ = 300 nm hits sodium with work function φ = 2.28 eV. Find Kmax and Vs.

  1. Photon energy: E = hc/λ1240 eV·nm / 300 nm4.13 eV
  2. Max kinetic energy: Kmax = E − φ4.13 − 2.28 = 1.85 eV
  3. Stopping potential: Vs = Kmax/eVs ≈ 1.85 V

Example 2 — No emission (below threshold)

Light of λ = 600 nm hits a metal with work function φ = 2.50 eV. Determine whether electrons are emitted, and find Kmax and Vs.

  1. Photon energy: E \approx 1240 / λ(nm)E \approx 1240 / 600 \approx 2.07 eV.
  2. Compare to work function: E = 2.07 eV is less than φ = 2.50 eV. So no electrons are emitted.
  3. Maximum kinetic energy: Kmax = E − φ would be negative, so we report Kmax = 0 eV.
  4. Stopping potential: Vs = Kmax(eV)Vs = 0 V.

Key idea: Increasing intensity won’t help if E < φ. You need higher frequency (shorter λ).

Example 3 — Solve for work function from stopping potential

Light of λ = 350 nm produces a stopping potential of Vs = 1.00 V. Find the metal’s work function φ and the threshold values f₀ and λ₀.

  1. Photon energy: E \approx 1240 / 350 \approx 3.54 eV.
  2. Convert stopping potential to kinetic energy: Kmax(eV) = Vs(V)Kmax = 1.00 eV.
  3. Solve for work function: φ = E − Kmaxφ \approx 3.54 − 1.00 = 2.54 eV.
  4. Threshold frequency: f₀ = φ/h. (Numerically this will be around f₀ \approx 6.1 × 1014 Hz for φ \approx 2.54 eV.)
  5. Threshold wavelength: λ₀ = hc/φ. Using hc \approx 1240 eV·nm: λ₀ \approx 1240 / 2.54 \approx 488 nm.

Nice shortcut: when using eV and nm, E(eV) \approx 1240/λ(nm) and λ₀(nm) \approx 1240/φ(eV).

Example 4 — Solve for work function from frequency and Kmax

Light with frequency f = 800 THz produces a maximum kinetic energy of Kmax = 1.50 eV. Find the metal’s work function φ, and the threshold values f₀ and λ₀.

  1. Convert frequency to Hz: 800 THz = 800 × 1012 Hz = 8.00 × 1014 Hz.
  2. Photon energy: E = hf. Using h = 4.136 × 10−15 eV·s: E \approx (4.136 × 10−15)(8.00 × 1014) \approx 3.31 eV.
  3. Solve for work function: φ = E − Kmaxφ \approx 3.31 − 1.50 = 1.81 eV.
  4. Threshold frequency: f₀ = φ/h. Using h = 4.136 × 10−15 eV·s: f₀ \approx 1.81 / (4.136 × 10−15) \approx 4.37 × 1014 Hz (≈ 437 THz).
  5. Threshold wavelength: λ₀ = hc/φ. Using hc \approx 1240 eV·nm: λ₀ \approx 1240 / 1.81 \approx 686 nm.

Shortcut for energy from frequency: E(eV) \approx (4.136 × 10−15) · f(Hz). For THz: E(eV) \approx 0.004136 · f(THz).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What happens if photon energy is less than the work function?

No electrons are emitted. That’s the threshold idea: you need hf ≥ φ.

Q: Why is stopping potential in volts numerically equal to Kmax in eV?

Because 1 eV is the energy gained by an electron moving through 1 V, so Kmax(eV) = Vs(V).

Q: Does higher intensity increase Kmax?

Not in the basic photoelectric model. Higher intensity means more photons (more electrons emitted), but Kmax depends on frequency (photon energy).

Q: When do I need relativistic speed formulas?

Usually not for typical photoelectric labs (a few eV). This calculator uses K = ½mv² when speed is requested.