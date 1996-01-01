Photoelectric Effect Calculator
Compute everything you need for the photoelectric effect: photon energy, threshold frequency / wavelength, max kinetic energy, and stopping potential. Uses Einstein’s equation: Kmax = hf − φ. Includes quick picks, steps, and an energy visual bar.
Background
Light delivers energy in packets called photons. If a photon’s energy E = hf exceeds the metal’s work function φ, electrons can be emitted. Any extra energy becomes the electron’s maximum kinetic energy: Kmax = hf − φ. The stopping potential satisfies eVs = Kmax.
How to use this calculator
- Pick wavelength λ or frequency f.
- If you know the metal, enter its work function φ and compute Kmax and Vs.
- If you’re given stopping potential Vs or Kmax, switch to Solve for work function.
How this calculator works
- Photon energy: E = hf = hc/λ
- Einstein equation: Kmax = hf − φ
- Stopping potential: eVs = Kmax
- Threshold: f₀ = φ/h, λ₀ = hc/φ
Formula & Equations Used
Photon energy: E = hf and E = hc/λ
Photoelectric equation: Kmax = hf − φ
Stopping potential: Kmax = eVs
Threshold: f₀ = φ/h, λ₀ = hc/φ
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Sodium illuminated with 300 nm UV
Light of λ = 300 nm hits sodium with work function φ = 2.28 eV. Find Kmax and Vs.
- Photon energy: E = hc/λ ≈ 1240 eV·nm / 300 nm ≈ 4.13 eV
- Max kinetic energy: Kmax = E − φ ≈ 4.13 − 2.28 = 1.85 eV
- Stopping potential: Vs = Kmax/e ⇒ Vs ≈ 1.85 V
Example 2 — No emission (below threshold)
Light of λ = 600 nm hits a metal with work function φ = 2.50 eV. Determine whether electrons are emitted, and find Kmax and Vs.
- Photon energy: E \approx 1240 / λ(nm) ⇒ E \approx 1240 / 600 \approx 2.07 eV.
- Compare to work function: E = 2.07 eV is less than φ = 2.50 eV. So no electrons are emitted.
- Maximum kinetic energy: Kmax = E − φ would be negative, so we report Kmax = 0 eV.
- Stopping potential: Vs = Kmax(eV) ⇒ Vs = 0 V.
Key idea: Increasing intensity won’t help if E < φ. You need higher frequency (shorter λ).
Example 3 — Solve for work function from stopping potential
Light of λ = 350 nm produces a stopping potential of Vs = 1.00 V. Find the metal’s work function φ and the threshold values f₀ and λ₀.
- Photon energy: E \approx 1240 / 350 \approx 3.54 eV.
- Convert stopping potential to kinetic energy: Kmax(eV) = Vs(V) ⇒ Kmax = 1.00 eV.
- Solve for work function: φ = E − Kmax ⇒ φ \approx 3.54 − 1.00 = 2.54 eV.
- Threshold frequency: f₀ = φ/h. (Numerically this will be around f₀ \approx 6.1 × 1014 Hz for φ \approx 2.54 eV.)
- Threshold wavelength: λ₀ = hc/φ. Using hc \approx 1240 eV·nm: λ₀ \approx 1240 / 2.54 \approx 488 nm.
Nice shortcut: when using eV and nm, E(eV) \approx 1240/λ(nm) and λ₀(nm) \approx 1240/φ(eV).
Example 4 — Solve for work function from frequency and Kmax
Light with frequency f = 800 THz produces a maximum kinetic energy of Kmax = 1.50 eV. Find the metal’s work function φ, and the threshold values f₀ and λ₀.
- Convert frequency to Hz: 800 THz = 800 × 1012 Hz = 8.00 × 1014 Hz.
- Photon energy: E = hf. Using h = 4.136 × 10−15 eV·s: E \approx (4.136 × 10−15)(8.00 × 1014) \approx 3.31 eV.
- Solve for work function: φ = E − Kmax ⇒ φ \approx 3.31 − 1.50 = 1.81 eV.
- Threshold frequency: f₀ = φ/h. Using h = 4.136 × 10−15 eV·s: f₀ \approx 1.81 / (4.136 × 10−15) \approx 4.37 × 1014 Hz (≈ 437 THz).
- Threshold wavelength: λ₀ = hc/φ. Using hc \approx 1240 eV·nm: λ₀ \approx 1240 / 1.81 \approx 686 nm.
Shortcut for energy from frequency: E(eV) \approx (4.136 × 10−15) · f(Hz). For THz: E(eV) \approx 0.004136 · f(THz).
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What happens if photon energy is less than the work function?
No electrons are emitted. That’s the threshold idea: you need hf ≥ φ.
Q: Why is stopping potential in volts numerically equal to Kmax in eV?
Because 1 eV is the energy gained by an electron moving through 1 V, so Kmax(eV) = Vs(V).
Q: Does higher intensity increase Kmax?
Not in the basic photoelectric model. Higher intensity means more photons (more electrons emitted), but Kmax depends on frequency (photon energy).
Q: When do I need relativistic speed formulas?
Usually not for typical photoelectric labs (a few eV). This calculator uses K = ½mv² when speed is requested.