Photoelectric Effect Calculator

Example 1 — Sodium illuminated with 300 nm UV

Light of λ = 300 nm hits sodium with work function φ = 2.28 eV. Find K max and V s .

Photon energy: E = hc/λ ≈ 1240 eV·nm / 300 nm ≈ 4.13 eV Max kinetic energy: K max = E − φ ≈ 4.13 − 2.28 = 1.85 eV Stopping potential: V s = K max /e ⇒ V s ≈ 1.85 V

Example 2 — No emission (below threshold)

Light of λ = 600 nm hits a metal with work function φ = 2.50 eV. Determine whether electrons are emitted, and find K max and V s .

Photon energy: E \approx 1240 / λ(nm) ⇒ E \approx 1240 / 600 \approx 2.07 eV . Compare to work function: E = 2.07 eV is less than φ = 2.50 eV . So no electrons are emitted. Maximum kinetic energy: K max = E − φ would be negative, so we report K max = 0 eV . Stopping potential: V s = K max (eV) ⇒ V s = 0 V .

Key idea: Increasing intensity won’t help if E < φ. You need higher frequency (shorter λ).

Example 3 — Solve for work function from stopping potential

Light of λ = 350 nm produces a stopping potential of V s = 1.00 V. Find the metal’s work function φ and the threshold values f₀ and λ₀.

Photon energy: E \approx 1240 / 350 \approx 3.54 eV . Convert stopping potential to kinetic energy: K max (eV) = V s (V) ⇒ K max = 1.00 eV . Solve for work function: φ = E − K max ⇒ φ \approx 3.54 − 1.00 = 2.54 eV . Threshold frequency: f₀ = φ/h . (Numerically this will be around f₀ \approx 6.1 × 1014 Hz for φ \approx 2.54 eV .) Threshold wavelength: λ₀ = hc/φ . Using hc \approx 1240 eV·nm : λ₀ \approx 1240 / 2.54 \approx 488 nm .

Nice shortcut: when using eV and nm, E(eV) \approx 1240/λ(nm) and λ₀(nm) \approx 1240/φ(eV).

Example 4 — Solve for work function from frequency and Kmax

Light with frequency f = 800 THz produces a maximum kinetic energy of K max = 1.50 eV. Find the metal’s work function φ, and the threshold values f₀ and λ₀.

Convert frequency to Hz: 800 THz = 800 × 1012 Hz = 8.00 × 1014 Hz . Photon energy: E = hf . Using h = 4.136 × 10−15 eV·s : E \approx (4.136 × 10−15)(8.00 × 1014) \approx 3.31 eV . Solve for work function: φ = E − K max ⇒ φ \approx 3.31 − 1.50 = 1.81 eV . Threshold frequency: f₀ = φ/h . Using h = 4.136 × 10−15 eV·s : f₀ \approx 1.81 / (4.136 × 10−15) \approx 4.37 × 1014 Hz (≈ 437 THz ). Threshold wavelength: λ₀ = hc/φ . Using hc \approx 1240 eV·nm : λ₀ \approx 1240 / 1.81 \approx 686 nm .

Shortcut for energy from frequency: E(eV) \approx (4.136 × 10−15) · f(Hz). For THz: E(eV) \approx 0.004136 · f(THz).