Price Elasticity of Demand Calculator

Calculate price elasticity of demand (PED), classify demand as elastic, inelastic, or unit elastic, and see how a change in price affects total revenue. This student-friendly calculator supports the midpoint method, simple percentage method, direct % changes, and point elasticity from a linear demand function.

Background

Price elasticity of demand measures how strongly quantity demanded responds to a change in price. It is one of the most important ideas in Microeconomics because it connects demand behavior with revenue, pricing decisions, and graph interpretation. This calculator is built to help students do more than get a number — it explains what the answer means in plain English and connects it back to the course.