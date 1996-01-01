Price Elasticity of Demand Calculator
Calculate price elasticity of demand (PED), classify demand as elastic, inelastic, or unit elastic, and see how a change in price affects total revenue. This student-friendly calculator supports the midpoint method, simple percentage method, direct % changes, and point elasticity from a linear demand function.
Background
Price elasticity of demand measures how strongly quantity demanded responds to a change in price. It is one of the most important ideas in Microeconomics because it connects demand behavior with revenue, pricing decisions, and graph interpretation. This calculator is built to help students do more than get a number — it explains what the answer means in plain English and connects it back to the course.
How to use this calculator
- Choose one of the 4 modes: Midpoint Method, Simple Percentage Method, From % Changes Directly, or Point Elasticity / Demand Function.
- For the first two modes, enter the original and new price and quantity demanded.
- For direct % changes mode, enter the percentage change in quantity demanded and the percentage change in price.
- For point elasticity mode, enter a linear demand function of the form Q = a − bP and the price at the point.
- Choose whether you want the answer shown as a positive magnitude or with the negative sign kept.
- Click Calculate to see PED, elasticity type, revenue effect, interpretation, and step-by-step work.
How this calculator works
- Price elasticity of demand measures how responsive quantity demanded is to a change in price.
- PED = (% change in quantity demanded) / (% change in price)
- In the midpoint method, percentage changes are based on the average of the old and new values.
- In the simple percentage method, percentage changes are based on the initial value.
- For a linear demand function, point elasticity uses PED = (dQ/dP)(P/Q).
- If |PED| > 1, demand is elastic. If |PED| = 1, demand is unit elastic. If |PED| < 1, demand is inelastic.
- The calculator also compares total revenue before and after, which helps students connect elasticity to pricing outcomes.
Formula & Equations Used
Midpoint method
This is the most common textbook formula because it uses averages and avoids the direction problem.
Simple percentage method
This version uses the initial values as the base, so reversing the direction can change the numerical answer.
Point elasticity
Use this when you are given a demand function and need elasticity at one specific price-quantity point.
Linear demand function
For a linear demand curve, the derivative is constant, so point elasticity changes because the price-to-quantity ratio changes from point to point.
Total revenue
The calculator compares total revenue before and after the price change so students can connect elasticity to pricing outcomes.
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 - Midpoint method
Suppose price rises from \$10 to \$12, and quantity demanded falls from 100 to 80.
Step 1 — Find the change in quantity demanded
Step 2 — Find the average quantity
Step 3 — Compute % change in quantity demanded
Step 4 — Find the change in price
Step 5 — Find the average price
Step 6 — Compute % change in price
Step 7 — Compute PED
Step 8 — Interpret the answer
The magnitude is 1.22, so demand is elastic.
Step 9 — Compare total revenue
Total revenue falls from \$1,000 to \$960, which is consistent with elastic demand when price rises.
Example 2 - Point elasticity from a demand function
Let the demand function be Q = 100 − 2P, and let P = 20.
Step 1 — Find quantity at the chosen price
Step 2 — Find the derivative
Step 3 — Apply the point elasticity formula
Step 4 — Interpret the answer
The magnitude is less than 1, so demand is inelastic at that point.
Step 5 — Connect it to the linear demand curve
On a linear demand curve, points above the midpoint price are elastic, the midpoint is unit elastic, and points below the midpoint price are inelastic. This point falls in the inelastic region.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is price elasticity of demand?
It measures how strongly quantity demanded responds to a change in price.
Q: Why is PED often shown as a positive number in economics?
Because demand usually slopes downward, PED is often negative in math terms. Many economics classes report the magnitude as a positive number for easier interpretation.
Q: What does elastic demand mean?
Elastic demand means quantity demanded changes by a larger percentage than price, so |PED| > 1.
Q: How does elasticity relate to total revenue?
When demand is elastic, price and total revenue move in opposite directions. When demand is inelastic, price and total revenue move in the same direction.
Q: When should I use midpoint instead of simple percentage?
Use midpoint when you want a direction-neutral answer. It is usually the safer and more standard method for textbook and exam work.