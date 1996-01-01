Tax Incidence Calculator

Learn who really bears a tax using a student-friendly Tax Incidence Calculator. Enter a linear demand curve and supply curve, add a per-unit tax, and instantly see the before-tax equilibrium, after-tax equilibrium, buyer price, seller price, consumer burden, producer burden, tax revenue, and deadweight loss.

Background

Tax incidence asks how the burden of a tax is split between buyers and sellers. Even if the government legally collects the tax from only one side, the economic burden is usually shared. The more inelastic side of the market generally bears more of the tax burden.