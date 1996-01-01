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Tax Incidence Calculator

Learn who really bears a tax using a student-friendly Tax Incidence Calculator. Enter a linear demand curve and supply curve, add a per-unit tax, and instantly see the before-tax equilibrium, after-tax equilibrium, buyer price, seller price, consumer burden, producer burden, tax revenue, and deadweight loss.

Background

Tax incidence asks how the burden of a tax is split between buyers and sellers. Even if the government legally collects the tax from only one side, the economic burden is usually shared. The more inelastic side of the market generally bears more of the tax burden.

Enter values

Equation form is best when you know the full demand and supply equations. Elasticities mode is best for quick intuition and AP / intro micro style tax-incidence questions.

In standard competitive-market models, the economic incidence is the same either way. The legal side paying the tax does not determine who truly bears the burden.

Market equations

Demand is P = a − bQ.

Must be positive for a downward-sloping demand curve.

Supply is P = c + dQ.

Must be positive for an upward-sloping supply curve.

Enter the tax collected per unit sold.

Quick intuition

The side of the market that is less responsive to price changes usually bears more of the tax burden.

Elasticities / intuitive mode

This mode estimates incidence using relative elasticities. It is excellent for building intuition, but revenue and deadweight loss are approximate.

The original market price before the tax.

The original market quantity before the tax.

Enter the magnitude only. Lower means more inelastic demand.

Higher means supply is more price-responsive.

Used to estimate the burden split and quantity change.

Rule of thumb

Buyer share ≈ E_s / (E_s + |E_d|)
Seller share ≈ |E_d| / (E_s + |E_d|)

Options

Rounding affects display only.

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Result

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Enter a linear demand curve in the form P = a − bQ.
  • Enter a linear supply curve in the form P = c + dQ.
  • Enter the per-unit tax, choose whether it is legally placed on buyers or sellers, then click Calculate.

How this calculator works

  • Before tax, equilibrium is where a − bQ = c + dQ.
  • With a tax on sellers, the effective supply becomes P = c + dQ + t.
  • With a tax on buyers, the effective demand becomes P = a − bQ − t.
  • The calculator then shows the price paid by buyers, the price received by sellers, and how the tax burden is split.

Formulas & Equations Used

Demand: P = a − bQ

Supply: P = c + dQ

Before-tax equilibrium quantity: Q* = (a − c)/(b + d)

After-tax quantity: Q_t = (a − c − t)/(b + d)

Tax revenue: TR = t · Q_t

Deadweight loss: DWL = 0.5 · t · (Q* − Q_t)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Finding tax incidence in equation form

Suppose demand is P = 100 − 2Q, supply is P = 20 + Q, and the government imposes a tax of t = 12 per unit.

  1. Before tax, solve 100 − 2Q = 20 + Q to get Q* = 26.67.
  2. Substitute back to find the original equilibrium price: P* = 46.67.
  3. With the tax on sellers, solve 100 − 2Q = 20 + Q + 12 to get Q_t = 22.67.
  4. Buyer price becomes P_b = 54.67.
  5. Seller price becomes P_s = 42.67.
  6. Buyers bear 8 per unit of the tax, while sellers bear 4 per unit.

Example 2 — Sellers bear more of the tax burden

Suppose demand is P = 100 − 0.5Q, supply is P = 10 + 2Q, and the tax is t = 12 per unit.

  1. Before tax, solve 100 − 0.5Q = 10 + 2Q to get Q* = 36.
  2. Original equilibrium price is P* = 82.
  3. With the tax, solve 100 − 0.5Q = 10 + 2Q + 12 to get Q_t = 31.2.
  4. Buyer price becomes P_b = 84.4.
  5. Seller price becomes P_s = 72.4.
  6. Buyers bear 2.4 per unit, while sellers bear 9.6 per unit.
  7. This shows sellers bear more of the tax burden in this market.

Example 3 — Buyers bear more of the tax burden

Suppose demand is P = 120 − 3Q, supply is P = 20 + 0.5Q, and the tax is t = 12 per unit.

  1. Before tax, solve 120 − 3Q = 20 + 0.5Q to get Q* ≈ 28.57.
  2. Original equilibrium price is P* ≈ 34.29.
  3. With the tax, solve 120 − 3Q = 20 + 0.5Q + 12 to get Q_t ≈ 25.14.
  4. Buyer price becomes P_b ≈ 44.57.
  5. Seller price becomes P_s ≈ 32.57.
  6. Buyers bear about 10.28 per unit, while sellers bear about 1.72 per unit.
  7. This shows buyers bear more of the tax burden in this market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is tax incidence?

Tax incidence is the actual split of the tax burden between buyers and sellers, regardless of which side legally sends the payment to the government.

Q: Does it matter whether the tax is placed on buyers or sellers?

In the standard linear competitive-market model, the final economic burden is the same either way. The legal assignment changes the shifted curve, but not the final incidence split.

Q: Who bears more of the tax burden?

Usually the side that is less price-responsive, or more inelastic, bears more of the tax burden.

Q: Why does quantity fall after a tax?

The tax drives a wedge between the buyer price and seller price, so fewer mutually beneficial trades take place.

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