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Supply & Demand Equilibrium Calculator

Solve for equilibrium price and equilibrium quantity, test for shortages and surpluses, analyze market shifts, and explore consumer surplus, producer surplus, price controls, taxes, subsidies, and deadweight loss.

Background

In a competitive market, equilibrium occurs where quantity demanded = quantity supplied. Policies like price floors, price ceilings, taxes, and subsidies can move the market away from the original equilibrium and change welfare.

Enter values

Tip: Start with the standard linear form if your class gives demand and supply in quantity form.

Equilibrium mode

For Qd = a - bP

Usually positive

Checks shortage or surplus

For Qs = c + dP

Usually positive

Premium extras

We also compute consumer surplus, producer surplus, and total surplus for linear curves.

Options

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Result

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose the mode that matches your economics problem.
  • Enter demand and supply values, then click Calculate.
  • Use the graph, summary, and step-by-step to understand equilibrium, interventions, and welfare effects.

How this calculator works

  • Equilibrium: solves where Qd = Qs.
  • Consumer surplus: area below demand and above price up to the equilibrium quantity.
  • Producer surplus: area above supply and below price up to the equilibrium quantity.
  • Price controls: checks whether a floor or ceiling is binding.
  • Tax / subsidy: computes the new traded quantity, buyer price, seller price, and deadweight loss.

Formulas & Equations Used

Demand: Qd = a - bP

Supply: Qs = c + dP

Equilibrium price: P* = (a - c)/(b + d)

Equilibrium quantity: Q* = a - bP*

Consumer surplus: triangle area above price and below demand

Producer surplus: triangle area below price and above supply

Deadweight loss: the lost gains from trade from moving away from the competitive quantity

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — equilibrium with surplus measures

Suppose Qd = 100 - 5P and Qs = 20 + 3P.

  1. Set demand equal to supply: 100 - 5P = 20 + 3P.
  2. Solve: 80 = 8P, so P = 10.
  3. Find quantity: Q = 100 - 5(10) = 50.
  4. Inverse demand price intercept is 20, so consumer surplus is ½ × 50 × (20 - 10) = 250.
  5. Inverse supply price intercept is about -6.67, so producer surplus is ½ × 50 × (10 - (-6.67)) ≈ 416.67.

Example 2 — Binding price ceiling creates a shortage

Suppose Qd = 100 - 5P and Qs = 20 + 3P, and the government sets a price ceiling at P = 8.

  1. First find the competitive equilibrium: 100 - 5P = 20 + 3P80 = 8PP* = 10.
  2. Because the ceiling price 8 is below the equilibrium price 10, the price ceiling is binding.
  3. Find quantity demanded at the ceiling: Qd = 100 - 5(8) = 60.
  4. Find quantity supplied at the ceiling: Qs = 20 + 3(8) = 44.
  5. Since Qd > Qs, there is a shortage.
  6. Shortage size: 60 - 44 = 16 units.

Example 3 — Per-unit tax reduces quantity and creates deadweight loss

Suppose Qd = 100 - 5P and Qs = 20 + 3P, and a per-unit tax of 4 is imposed.

  1. Start with the original equilibrium: 100 - 5P = 20 + 3P80 = 8PP* = 10, Q* = 50.
  2. With a tax, the buyer price is 4 higher than the seller price: P_b = P_s + 4.
  3. Substitute into demand: Qd = 100 - 5(P_s + 4) = 80 - 5P_s.
  4. Set taxed demand equal to supply: 80 - 5P_s = 20 + 3P_s60 = 8P_sP_s = 7.5.
  5. Find the buyer price: P_b = 7.5 + 4 = 11.5.
  6. Find the new traded quantity: Q = 20 + 3(7.5) = 42.5.
  7. Tax revenue: 4 × 42.5 = 170.
  8. Deadweight loss: \(\frac{1}{2}\) × 4 × (50 - 42.5) = 15.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is consumer surplus?

Consumer surplus is the extra benefit buyers receive when they pay less than the maximum they were willing to pay.

Q: What is producer surplus?

Producer surplus is the extra benefit sellers receive when they get a price above the minimum they were willing to accept.

Q: When is a price ceiling binding?

A price ceiling is binding when it is set below the market equilibrium price.

Q: When is a price floor binding?

A price floor is binding when it is set above the market equilibrium price.

Q: What does a per-unit tax do?

A per-unit tax drives a wedge between the buyer price and seller price, reduces quantity traded, and creates deadweight loss.

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