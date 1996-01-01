Supply & Demand Equilibrium Calculator

Deadweight loss: the lost gains from trade from moving away from the competitive quantity

Producer surplus: triangle area below price and above supply

Consumer surplus: triangle area above price and below demand

Suppose Qd = 100 - 5P and Qs = 20 + 3P, and a per-unit tax of 4 is imposed.

Suppose Qd = 100 - 5P and Qs = 20 + 3P, and the government sets a price ceiling at P = 8.

Q: What is consumer surplus?

Consumer surplus is the extra benefit buyers receive when they pay less than the maximum they were willing to pay.

Q: What is producer surplus?

Producer surplus is the extra benefit sellers receive when they get a price above the minimum they were willing to accept.

Q: When is a price ceiling binding?

A price ceiling is binding when it is set below the market equilibrium price.

Q: When is a price floor binding?

A price floor is binding when it is set above the market equilibrium price.

Q: What does a per-unit tax do?

A per-unit tax drives a wedge between the buyer price and seller price, reduces quantity traded, and creates deadweight loss.