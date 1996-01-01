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Percentage Calculator

Calculate percentages in the most useful everyday and classroom ways: what is X% of Y, X is what % of Y, percentage increase or decrease, value after a % change, and reverse percentages. See clean steps, quick interpretations, and a simple visual breakdown.

Background

A percentage is just a way to compare a number to 100. For example, 25% means 25 out of every 100, which is the same as 0.25. Percentage problems show up everywhere: discounts, grades, tips, tax, growth, decline, test scores, business metrics, and finance.

Enter values

Great for questions like What is 20% of 150?

What this calculator can do

Use What is X% of Y? for basic percentage amounts, X is what % of Y? for ratio-to-percent questions, % increase / decrease for change problems, Value after % change for markup/discount/tax-style questions, and Reverse percentage when you know the final value and want the original value back.

What is X% of Y?

X is what % of Y?

% increase / decrease

Value after % change

Apply as

Reverse percentage

Final value came from

Options

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Result

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate. A great starting example is: What is 20% of 150?

How to use this calculator

  • What is X% of Y? Use this when you want the actual amount represented by a percentage.
  • X is what % of Y? Use this when you want to convert a part-to-whole comparison into a percentage.
  • % increase / decrease Use this when comparing an old value to a new value.
  • Value after % change Use this to apply an increase or decrease directly to a starting amount.
  • Reverse percentage Use this when you know the final value and want the original value before the increase or decrease.

How this calculator works

  • It converts percentages into decimals by dividing by 100.
  • For what is X% of Y, it uses result = (p / 100) × y.
  • For X is what % of Y, it uses percent = (x / y) × 100.
  • For % increase / decrease, it uses % change = ((new − old) / old) × 100.
  • For value after % change, it multiplies the starting value by 1 ± p/100.
  • For reverse percentages, it divides the final value by 1 ± p/100 to recover the original value.

Formula & Equations Used

What is X% of Y? result = (p / 100) × y

X is what % of Y? percent = (x / y) × 100

Percentage change: % change = ((new − old) / old) × 100

Value after increase: final = start × (1 + p / 100)

Value after decrease: final = start × (1 − p / 100)

Reverse increase: original = final / (1 + p / 100)

Reverse decrease: original = final / (1 − p / 100)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — What is 20% of 150?

  1. Convert 20% to a decimal: 20 / 100 = 0.20.
  2. Multiply by the base value: 0.20 × 150 = 30.
  3. So, 20% of 150 is 30.

Example 2 — 45 is what % of 180?

  1. Divide the part by the whole: 45 / 180 = 0.25.
  2. Convert to a percentage: 0.25 × 100 = 25%.
  3. So, 45 is 25% of 180.

Example 3 — Percentage increase from 80 to 100

  1. Find the change: 100 − 80 = 20.
  2. Divide by the original value: 20 / 80 = 0.25.
  3. Convert to a percentage: 0.25 × 100 = 25%.
  4. So, the value increased by 25%.

Example 4 — Reverse percentage

A price after a 20% decrease is 92. What was the original price?

  1. After a 20% decrease, the final value is 80% of the original.
  2. Write that as a multiplier: 0.80.
  3. Divide the final value by the multiplier: 92 / 0.80 = 115.
  4. So, the original value was 115.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the easiest way to find a percentage of a number?

Convert the percentage to a decimal by dividing by 100, then multiply by the number. For example, 15% of 200 = 0.15 × 200 = 30.

Q: What is the difference between “what is X% of Y” and “X is what % of Y”?

The first finds an amount from a percentage. The second finds the percentage that one value represents of another.

Q: How do I tell whether it is an increase or a decrease?

Compare the new value to the old one. If the new value is larger, it is an increase. If the new value is smaller, it is a decrease.

Q: Why does reverse percentage use division instead of multiplication?

Because the final value already includes the percentage change. To recover the original value, you undo the multiplier by dividing.

Q: Can percentages be greater than 100%?

Yes. A value can be more than the whole it is compared with. For example, if a quantity doubles, that is a 100% increase. If it triples, that is a 200% increase.