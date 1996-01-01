Percentage Calculator

Example 1 — What is 20% of 150?

Example 2 — 45 is what % of 180?

A price after a 20% decrease is 92 . What was the original price?

Q: What is the easiest way to find a percentage of a number?

Convert the percentage to a decimal by dividing by 100, then multiply by the number. For example, 15% of 200 = 0.15 × 200 = 30.

Q: What is the difference between “what is X% of Y” and “X is what % of Y”?

The first finds an amount from a percentage. The second finds the percentage that one value represents of another.

Q: How do I tell whether it is an increase or a decrease?

Compare the new value to the old one. If the new value is larger, it is an increase. If the new value is smaller, it is a decrease.

Q: Why does reverse percentage use division instead of multiplication?

Because the final value already includes the percentage change. To recover the original value, you undo the multiplier by dividing.

Q: Can percentages be greater than 100%?

Yes. A value can be more than the whole it is compared with. For example, if a quantity doubles, that is a 100% increase. If it triples, that is a 200% increase.