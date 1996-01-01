Rounding Calculator

Round numbers to the nearest whole number, decimal place, place value, or significant figure. This calculator also shows why the number rounds up or down, highlights the decision digit, and gives a clear step-by-step explanation.

Background

Rounding replaces a number with a nearby value that is easier to read, compare, or use in later calculations. The key idea is simple: look at the digit just to the right of the place you want to keep. If that digit is 5 or more, round up. If it is 4 or less, keep the kept digit the same and drop the rest.