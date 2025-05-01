Analytical Chemistry
What is the result of multiplying (1.0 x 102) by (3.0 x 103)?
Solve (3.0 x 103) / (1.5 x 101) and express the result in scientific notation.
Calculate (6.78 x 102) x (3.0 x 101) and express the result with the correct number of significant figures.
Which statement best describes significant figures?
Identify the number of significant figures in 0.07890.
Identify the number of significant figures in 0.0009800.
When adding 3.2 x 105 and 4.5 x 105, what is the correct process?
Why is it important to manually adjust exponents when adding or subtracting in scientific notation without a calculator?
Solve (7.89 x 104) - (2.34 x 103) by first adjusting the exponents.
Synthesize the information about significant figures and mantissa digits to explain how to determine the precision of a logarithmic result.
Calculate the logarithm of 7.89 and ensure the mantissa has the correct number of significant figures.
How many significant figures should the result of log(0.000456) have?