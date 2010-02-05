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Fraction Calculator

Add, subtract, multiply, and divide fractions, mixed numbers, whole numbers, and decimals. This calculator also helps you simplify fractions, find LCD / LCM, compare fractions, and convert values into decimals or percentages with step-by-step work.

Background

Fractions show parts of a whole, but they also appear in algebra, ratios, recipes, probability, and measurement. Students often need more than just one answer — they need the simplified fraction, mixed-number form, decimal form, the visual size of the fraction, and the steps that explain how the result was found.

Enter values

Tip: You can type values like 1 3/4, -5/6, 7, or 0.125.

What this calculator can show

It can show the raw answer, simplified fraction, mixed number, decimal, percent, common denominator work, cross-multiplication, LCD / LCM, teacher-style explanations, recognition badges, live typing help, and visual fraction bars.

First value

Type a fraction, mixed number, whole number, or decimal.

Supported forms: 3/4, 1 3/4, -1 3/4, 7, and 0.125. A negative mixed number like -1 3/4 means the whole value is negative.

Second value

Type another value when this mode needs it.

In compare mode, enter the second fraction you want to compare. In LCD / LCM mode, only the denominators are used.

Display options

Quick picks fill in values and calculate right away.

Result

No results yet. Enter a value and click Calculate. A great starting example is 1/2 + 3/4.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose a mode: operations, simplify / convert, compare, fraction to decimal / percent, or LCD / LCM helper.
  • Type values directly as fractions, mixed numbers, whole numbers, or decimals.
  • Examples: 3/4, 1 3/4, -1 3/4, 7, or 0.125.
  • A negative mixed number such as -1 3/4 means the whole value is negative, not just the fraction part.
  • Turn on Show unsimplified intermediate form first if you want to see results like 10/8 before 5/4.

How this calculator works

  • Whole numbers and decimals are converted into fraction form automatically.
  • Mixed numbers are converted into improper fractions.
  • Fractions are simplified by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD).
  • Addition and subtraction use a least common denominator (LCD).
  • Multiplication multiplies numerators together and denominators together.
  • Division multiplies by the reciprocal of the second fraction.

Formula & Equations Used

Mixed to improper: a b/c = (ac + b) / c

Add: a/b + c/d = (ad + bc) / bd

Subtract: a/b − c/d = (ad − bc) / bd

Multiply: a/b × c/d = ac / bd

Divide: a/b ÷ c/d = a/b × d/c

LCD / LCM: LCM(a,b) = |ab| / GCD(a,b)

Decimal: decimal = numerator / denominator

Percent: percent = decimal × 100

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Add 1/2 and 3/4

  1. Find a common denominator: LCD(2,4)=4 or use eighths if teaching equivalent fractions more explicitly.
  2. Rewrite the fractions so they refer to equal-sized parts.
  3. Add numerators and keep the denominator.
  4. Simplify the result.

Example 2 — Convert 0.125 to a fraction

  1. Read 0.125 as 125/1000.
  2. Find the GCD of 125 and 1000.
  3. Simplify to 1/8.

Example 3 — Compare 2/3 and 3/5

  1. Cross multiply: 2 × 5 = 10 and 3 × 3 = 9.
  2. Since 10 > 9, 2/3 > 3/5.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I type decimals into this fraction calculator?

Yes. You can enter decimals like 0.125, and the calculator will convert them into fraction form automatically.

Q: Can I enter negative mixed numbers?

Yes. A value like -1 3/4 is treated as a negative mixed number, meaning the whole quantity is negative.

Q: What does the recognition badge mean?

It shows how the calculator interpreted your input, such as fraction, mixed number, whole number, or decimal.

Q: Why show an unsimplified intermediate result?

Many students and teachers want to see the raw result first, such as 10/8, before seeing the simplified result 5/4.

Q: Does the visual bar show a different value on each side?

No. It shows the same value in two forms: fraction on the left and decimal on the right.