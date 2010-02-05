Q: Can I type decimals into this fraction calculator?

Yes. You can enter decimals like 0.125, and the calculator will convert them into fraction form automatically.

Q: Can I enter negative mixed numbers?

Yes. A value like -1 3/4 is treated as a negative mixed number, meaning the whole quantity is negative.

Q: What does the recognition badge mean?

It shows how the calculator interpreted your input, such as fraction, mixed number, whole number, or decimal.

Q: Why show an unsimplified intermediate result?

Many students and teachers want to see the raw result first, such as 10/8, before seeing the simplified result 5/4.

Q: Does the visual bar show a different value on each side?

No. It shows the same value in two forms: fraction on the left and decimal on the right.