Analytical Chemistry
An experiment yields results that are consistently close to each other but far from the expected value. How would you evaluate the precision and accuracy of this experiment?
You are given a set of measurements with a high standard deviation and a mean close to the true value. How would you synthesize this information to evaluate the experiment?
Which factor is least likely to contribute to experimental error?
Which of the following is an example of a systematic error?
How can systematic errors be identified and corrected in an experiment?
In a series of experiments, a chemist notices that the results are consistently off by a small margin. What steps should be taken to minimize this error?
Which of the following is an example of absolute uncertainty?
Given a measurement of 12.345 ± 0.002, how many significant digits should the measurement have?
Combine the uncertainties for the measurements 4.0 ± 0.1, 3.0 ± 0.2, and 1.0 ± 0.1 using the appropriate formula.