How to use this calculator

  • Enter a fraction using Numerator/Denominator or Text mode.
  • Click Simplify to reduce it to lowest terms.
  • Turn on Steps to see the GCD and cancellation.
  • Optionally show mixed number, decimal, and equivalent fractions.

How this calculator works

  • Parses your input into an exact fraction n/d with d > 0.
  • Computes GCD(n, d) using the Euclidean algorithm.
  • Divides numerator and denominator by the GCD to get the simplest form.

Formula & Equation Used

Simplify: n/d = (n ÷ gcd(n,d)) / (d ÷ gcd(n,d))

Euclidean Algorithm: gcd(a,b) = gcd(b, a mod b) until the remainder is 0.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Simplify 42/56

gcd(42,56)=14, so 42/56 = 3/4.

Example 2 — Mixed number: -2 1/4

-2 1/4 = -(9/4). It’s already simplified.

Example 3 — Decimal: 0.125

0.125 = 125/1000, simplify by dividing by 125 → 1/8.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does “simplest form” mean?

It means the numerator and denominator have no common factor greater than 1.

Q: What if the denominator is negative?

The calculator moves the negative sign to the numerator so the denominator stays positive.

Q: Can I paste decimals like 0.125?

Yes — in Text mode. The calculator converts the decimal into an exact fraction, then simplifies it.