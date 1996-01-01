Euclidean Algorithm: gcd(a,b) = gcd(b, a mod b) until the remainder is 0.

0.125 = 125/1000, simplify by dividing by 125 → 1/8.

Q: What does “simplest form” mean?

It means the numerator and denominator have no common factor greater than 1.

Q: What if the denominator is negative?

The calculator moves the negative sign to the numerator so the denominator stays positive.

Q: Can I paste decimals like 0.125?

Yes — in Text mode. The calculator converts the decimal into an exact fraction, then simplifies it.