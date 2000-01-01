Skip to main content
How this calculator works

  • Pick what you know: wavelength, frequency, or photon energy. The tool converts everything to SI units internally.
  • Use core relations: we use c = λ·ν and E = h·ν = h·c / λ to find the missing quantities.
  • Energy units: energy can be shown in J, eV, and kJ/mol (using Avogadro’s number).
  • Regions of the spectrum: we classify the photon as radio, microwave, infrared, visible, ultraviolet, X ray, or gamma ray based on its wavelength.

Formula & Equations Used

Speed of light: c ≈ 3.00×10⁸ m·s⁻¹

Planck’s constant: h ≈ 6.63×10⁻³⁴ J·s

Wavelength–frequency relation: c = λ·ν, so ν = c / λ and λ = c / ν.

Photon energy: E = h·ν = h·c / λ.

Energy unit conversions: 1 eV = 1.602×10⁻¹⁹ J and E (kJ/mol) = E(J) × NA / 1000.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — 500 nm green photon

Convert 500 nm to meters: λ = 500×10⁻⁹ m = 5.00×10⁻⁷ m.
Frequency: ν = c / λ ≈ 3.00×10⁸ / 5.00×10⁻⁷ ≈ 6.00×10¹⁴ Hz.
Energy: E = h·ν ≈ 6.63×10⁻³⁴ × 6.00×10¹⁴ ≈ 4.0×10⁻¹⁹ J which is about 2.5 eV.

Example 2 — 1.0 THz microwave

Frequency: ν = 1.0 THz = 1.0×10¹² Hz.
Wavelength: λ = c / ν ≈ 3.00×10⁸ / 1.0×10¹² = 3.0×10⁻⁴ m which is 0.30 mm.
Energy: E = h·ν ≈ 6.63×10⁻³⁴ × 1.0×10¹² = 6.63×10⁻²² J, a very low energy photon.

Example 3 — 10 eV photon

Convert to joules: E = 10 eV × 1.602×10⁻¹⁹ J/eV ≈ 1.60×10⁻¹⁸ J.
Frequency: ν = E / h ≈ 1.60×10⁻¹⁸ / 6.63×10⁻³⁴ ≈ 2.4×10¹⁵ Hz.
Wavelength: λ = c / ν ≈ 3.00×10⁸ / 2.4×10¹⁵ ≈ 1.25×10⁻⁷ m which is 125 nm in the ultraviolet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I use this for any kind of light?

Yes. The formulas apply to any photon, from radio waves to gamma rays. The only difference is the wavelength or frequency range.

Q: What units should I enter?

You can start from wavelength (nm, µm, m, Å), frequency (Hz to THz), or energy (eV, J, or kJ/mol). The calculator converts everything for you.

Q: Why do you classify the spectrum region?

The region label (radio, infrared, visible, ultraviolet, and so on) helps link the numbers to physical intuition and real world examples.