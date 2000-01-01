Wavelength–Frequency–Energy Converter

Convert a photon’s wavelength, frequency, or energy and see all three side by side with steps and a mini spectrum.

Background

For a photon, the key relations are: c = λ·ν and E = h·ν = h·c / λ, where c ≈ 3.00×10⁸ m·s⁻¹ is the speed of light and h ≈ 6.63×10⁻³⁴ J·s is Planck’s constant. Knowing any one of λ, ν, or E lets you compute the other two.