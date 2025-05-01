Skip to main content
Sketch the graph of the following piecewise function.
u(x)={2x5, if x0x5, if x>0u\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}2x-5\frac{}{},\text{ if }x\le0\\ -x-5,\text{ if }x>0\end{cases}

