0. Functions / Piecewise Functions / Problem 1

Sketch the graph of the following piecewise function.

u ( x ) = { 2 x − 5 , if x ≤ 0 − x − 5 , if x > 0 u\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}2x-5\frac{}{},\text{ if }x\le0\\ -x-5,\text{ if }x>0\end{cases}