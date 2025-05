The ellipse shown below is defined by the equation 4 x 2 + y 2 = 4 4x^2+y^2=4 . It consists of four one-to-one functions: g 1 ( x ) g_1\left(x\right) , g 2 ( x ) g_2\left(x\right) , g 3 ( x ) g_3\left(x\right) , and g 4 ( x ) g_4\left(x\right) . What is the formula and domain for the function g 3 ( x ) g_3\left(x\right) ?