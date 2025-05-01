Skip to main content
0. Functions - Part 1 of 2
0. Functions / Common Functions / Problem 5

Sketch the graph of the following smallest integer function.


f(x)=x,2x2f\left(x\right)=\lceil x\rceil,-2\le x\le2


Graph of the smallest integer function f(x)=⌈x⌉ from -2 to 2.

