Calculus
Solve the initial value problem dydt+3y=6\(\frac{dy}{dt}\)+3y=6, y(0)=1y(0)=1.
Find the equilibrium solutions of the equation z′(t)=z(z−1)(z+6) z^{\(\prime\)}(t) = z(z-1)(z+6) and classify each as stable or unstable.
Solve the initial value problem: x′′(s)=sesx^{\(\prime\]\prime\)}(s)=se^{s}, x(0)=1 x(0) = 1 , x′(0)=0x^{\(\prime\)}(0)=0.
For the autonomous differential equation y′(t)=3y−6y^{\(\prime\)}(t)=3y-6, find the equilibrium solution.
Sketch a direction field for the following differential equation and the solution curve corresponding to the given initial condition.
y′(t)=5−yy^{\(\prime\)}(t)=5-y, y(0)=7y(0)=7
Given the differential equation y′=y(5−y) y^{\(\prime\)} = y(5 - y) and initial value y(0)=C y(0) = C , for what values of C C is the solution decreasing for t≥0 t \(\geq\) 0 ?
Solve the initial value problem y′(t)=yt,y(1)=2y^{\(\prime\)}(t)=\(\frac{y}{t}\),\(\quad\) y(1)=2 for t>0t>0.
Express the left-hand side of the equation x2y′(x)+2xy(x)=2x+1xx^2y^{\(\prime\)}(x)+2xy(x)=\(\frac{2x + 1}{x}\) as the derivative of a single term, and solve the initial value problem given that y(1)=4 y(1) = 4 .
Find the general solution to the separable equation: e−w4w′(s)=8ssin(s2)−2se^{-\(\frac{w}{4}\)}w^{\(\prime\)}(s)=8s\(\sin\)(s^2)-2s
Given the differential equation y′(t)=−2yy^{\(\prime\)}(t)=-2y, and y(0)=4 y(0) = 4 , with exact solution y(t)=4e−2t y(t) = 4e^{-2t} , what happens to the global error at t=0.5 t = 0.5 if the Euler method's time step Δt=0.1 \(\Delta\) t=0.1 is halved?
Given v′(t)=tvv^{\(\prime\)}(t)=\(\frac{t}{v}\), and v(0)=2v\(\left\)(0\(\right\))=2, use Euler's method with Δt=0.4 \(\Delta\) t = 0.4 to approximate v(1.2)v\(\left\)(1.2\(\right\)).
Use Euler's method with step size Δx=0.1\(\Delta\) x=0.1 to estimate the value of the solution at x=0.5x=0.5 for the IVP y′=y2+4y^{\(\prime\)} =y^2+4, y(0)=0y(0)=0. Round Euler's approximation to 44 decimal places. Also, find the exact value y(0.5)y(0.5).