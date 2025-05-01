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13. Intro to Differential Equations
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Problem 1
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Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
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Problem 12
13. Intro to Differential Equations
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13. Intro to Differential Equations / Slope Fields / Problem 4
Problem 4
For the autonomous differential equation
y
′
(
t
)
=
3
y
−
6
y^{\(\prime\)}(t)=3y-6
, find the equilibrium solution.
A
y
=
2
y=2
B
y
=
−
2
y=-2
C
y
=
6
y=6
D
y
=
0
y=0
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