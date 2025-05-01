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13. Intro to Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations / Separable Differential Equations / Problem 7
Problem 7

Solve the initial value problem y(t)=yt,y(1)=2y^{\(\prime\)}(t)=\(\frac{y}{t}\),\(\quad\) y(1)=2 for t>0t>0.