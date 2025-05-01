Consider the telescoping series ∑ k = 1 ∞ 1 ( k + 1 ) ( k + 2 ) {\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{\(\infty\)}\(\frac{1}{(k+1)(k+2)}\)} . Evaluate the series by finding the formula for the n n th term of the sequence of partial sums { S n } \(\left\)\{S_n\(\right\)\} , and by evaluating lim n → ∞ S n \(\displaystyle\) \(\lim\)_{n \(\to\) \(\infty\)} S_n .