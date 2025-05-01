Calculus
Does the sequence cn=4n2+1n2+9 c_n = \(\frac{4n^2 + 1}{n^2 + 9}\) converge?
Find the limit of the sequence {mtan(2m)} \(\left\)\{ m \(\tan\[\left\)(\(\frac{2}{m}\]\right\)) \(\right\)\} as m→∞ m \(\to\) \(\infty\) .
Let c1=3 c_1 = 3 , and cn+1=3cn c_{n+1} = \(\sqrt{3c_n}\) . If the sequence converges, what is its limit?
What does the exclamation point (!) indicate when placed after a number in mathematics?
What is the value of 5! ?
Simplify the expression (n+1)! / n! for any positive integer n.
Find the sum of the geometric series ∑n=0∞0.8n{\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{n=0}^{\(\infty\)}0.8^{n}}, or indicate that the series diverges.
Consider the telescoping series ∑k=1∞1(k+1)(k+2){\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{\(\infty\)}\(\frac{1}{(k+1)(k+2)}\)}. Evaluate the series by finding the formula for the nnth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sn}\(\left\)\{S_n\(\right\)\}, and by evaluating limn→∞Sn\(\displaystyle\) \(\lim\)_{n \(\to\) \(\infty\)} S_n .
Find the sum of the infinite series ∑j=1∞(65j−65j+1)\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{j=1}^{\(\infty\)} \(\left\)( \(\frac{6}{5^j}\) - \(\frac{6}{5^{j+1}\)} \(\right\)) using a geometric series argument.
To apply the Comparison Test to ∑m=1∞1m4+5 \(\displaystyle{\sum_{m=1}\)^{\(\infty\)} \(\frac{1}{m^4 + 5}\)} , which series should you compare it with?
Does the series ∑m=1∞(−1)m+1m\(\displaystyle{\sum_{m=1}\)^{\(\infty\)}} \(\frac{(-1)^{m+1}\)}{m} converge?
Consider the series ∑m=1∞(−1)mm2m+1\(\displaystyle{ \sum_{m=1}\)^{\(\infty\)}} \(\frac{(-1)^m m}{2m + 1}\) . Does this series converge?