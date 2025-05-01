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14. Sequences & Series
14. Sequences & Series / Series / Problem 8
Problem 8

Consider the telescoping series k=11(k+1)(k+2){\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{\(\infty\)}\(\frac{1}{(k+1)(k+2)}\)}. Evaluate the series by finding the formula for the nnth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sn}\(\left\)\{S_n\(\right\)\}, and by evaluating limnSn\(\displaystyle\) \(\lim\)_{n \(\to\) \(\infty\)} S_n .