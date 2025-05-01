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14. Sequences & Series
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Problem 1
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Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
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Problem 12
14. Sequences & Series
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14. Sequences & Series / Series / Problem 8
Problem 8
Consider the telescoping series
∑
k
=
1
∞
1
(
k
+
1
)
(
k
+
2
)
{\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{\(\infty\)}\(\frac{1}{(k+1)(k+2)}\)}
. Evaluate the series by finding the formula for the
n
n
th
term of the sequence of partial sums
{
S
n
}
\(\left\)\{S_n\(\right\)\}
, and by evaluating
lim
n
→
∞
S
n
\(\displaystyle\) \(\lim\)_{n \(\to\) \(\infty\)} S_n
.
A
1
3
\(\frac\)13
B
1
2
\(\frac\)12
C
2
3
\(\frac\)23
D
The series diverges
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