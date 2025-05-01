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14. Sequences & Series
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Problem 1
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Problem 12
14. Sequences & Series
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14. Sequences & Series / Convergence Tests / Problem 12
Problem 12
Consider the series
∑
m
=
1
∞
(
−
1
)
m
m
2
m
+
1
\(\displaystyle{ \sum_{m=1}\)^{\(\infty\)}} \(\frac{(-1)^m m}{2m + 1}\)
. Does this series converge?
A
Yes, the series converges
B
No, the series diverges
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