Find the sum of the infinite series ∑ j = 1 ∞ ( 6 5 j − 6 5 j + 1 ) \(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{j=1}^{\(\infty\)} \(\left\)( \(\frac{6}{5^j}\) - \(\frac{6}{5^{j+1}\)} \(\right\)) using a geometric series argument.