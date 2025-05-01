Use the following limit definition to determine the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f f at P P , where f ( x ) = 19 x 3 f\left(x\right)=\frac{19}{x^3} and P ( − 1 , − 19 ) P\left(-1,-19\right) :

m tan = lim ⁡ x → a f ( x ) − f ( a ) x − a m_\text{tan}=\displaystyle \lim_{x \to a}{\frac{f(x)-f(a)}{x-a}}