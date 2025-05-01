Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
2. Intro to Derivatives
2. Intro to Derivatives / Tangent Lines and Derivatives / Problem 1

Use the following limit definition to determine the slope of the line tangent to the graph of ff at PP, where f(x)=19x3f\left(x\right)=\frac{19}{x^3} and P(1,19)P\left(-1,-19\right):
mtan=limxaf(x)f(a)xam_\text{tan}=\displaystyle \lim_{x \to a}{\frac{f(x)-f(a)}{x-a}}

Learn this concept