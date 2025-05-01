Skip to main content
2. Intro to Derivatives
2. Intro to Derivatives / Basic Graphing of the Derivative / Problem 5

The graph of a function y=j(x)y=j\left(x\right) is given below. Use this graph to draw the graph of its derivative j(x)j^{\prime}\left(x\right).
Graph of function y=j(x) for calculus chapter on derivatives, illustrating how to graph its derivative j′(x).

