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Estimating Area with Finite Sums
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Estimating Area with Finite Sums
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8. Definite Integrals / Estimating Area with Finite Sums / Problem 3
Problem 3
An
8
cm
8\(\text{ cm}\)
solid cylinder has a density that varies along its length according to the function shown in the figure below. What is the mass of the segment from
x
=
0
x=0
to
x
=
8
x=8
? Note: The density is measured in
g/cm
\(\text{g/cm}\)
.
A
40
g
40\(\text{ g}\)
B
84
g
84\(\text{ g}\)
C
48
g
48\(\text{ g}\)
D
32
g
32\(\text{ g}\)
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