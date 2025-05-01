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Estimating Area with Finite Sums
8. Definite Integrals / Estimating Area with Finite Sums / Problem 3
Problem 3

An 8 cm8\(\text{ cm}\) solid cylinder has a density that varies along its length according to the function shown in the figure below. What is the mass of the segment from x=0x=0 to x=8x=8? Note: The density is measured in g/cm\(\text{g/cm}\).
Graph showing density in g/cm along an 8 cm rod, with varying density values from 4 to 8 g/cm over its length.