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Estimating Area with Finite Sums
8. Definite Integrals / Estimating Area with Finite Sums / Problem 2
Problem 2

The graph of h(x)h(x) is given below. Compute 03h(x)dx\(\int\)_0^3h(x)\,dx using geometry.
Graph of h(x) showing a piecewise function with a flat top and a downward slope, labeled with axes and values.