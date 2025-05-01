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Estimating Area with Finite Sums
8. Definite Integrals / Estimating Area with Finite Sums / Problem 1
Problem 1

Suppose that for real numbers p1p_{1}, p2p_{2}, ..., p15p_{15} we have k=115pk=30\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{15} p_{k} = 30. What is the value of k=115pk6\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{15} \(\frac{p_{k}\)}{6}\;?