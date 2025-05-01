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Estimating Area with Finite Sums
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Estimating Area with Finite Sums
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8. Definite Integrals / Estimating Area with Finite Sums / Problem 1
Problem 1
Suppose that for real numbers
p
1
p_{1}
,
p
2
p_{2}
, ...,
p
15
p_{15}
we have
∑
k
=
1
15
p
k
=
30
\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{15} p_{k} = 30
. What is the value of
∑
k
=
1
15
p
k
6
\(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{15} \(\frac{p_{k}\)}{6}\;
?
A
5
5
B
1
5
\(\frac\)15
C
180
180
D
5
2
\(\frac\)52
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