Suppose that for real numbers p 1 p_{1} , p 2 p_{2} , ..., p 15 p_{15} we have ∑ k = 1 15 p k = 30 \(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{15} p_{k} = 30 . What is the value of ∑ k = 1 15 p k 6 \(\displaystyle\]\sum\)_{k=1}^{15} \(\frac{p_{k}\)}{6}\; ?