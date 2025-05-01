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Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
8. Definite Integrals / Fundamental Theorem of Calculus / Problem 4
Problem 4

Evaluate limx33xt22t+6dtx29\(\lim\)_{x\(\to\)3}\(\frac{\int_3^x \sqrt{t^2 - 2t + 6}\) \, dt}{x^2 - 9}.