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Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
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Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
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8. Definite Integrals / Fundamental Theorem of Calculus / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is a necessary condition for the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1 to apply?
A
The function must be differentiable on the interval [a, b].
B
The function must be continuous on the interval [a, b].
C
The function must be integrable on the interval [a, b].
D
The function must be bounded on the interval [a, b].
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