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Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
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Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
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8. Definite Integrals / Fundamental Theorem of Calculus / Problem 2
Problem 2
Evaluate the derivative of \( \int_{1}^{x^3} \sin(t) \, dt \) with respect to x.
A
3x^2 \(\cos\)(x^3)
B
3x^2 \(\sin\)(x^3)
C
\(\sin\)(x^3)
D
x^3 \(\sin\)(x^3)
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