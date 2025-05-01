Calculus
What is an improper integral?
Evaluate the improper integral ∫ from 1 to ∞ of 1/x^2 dx.
Evaluate the following integral or state that it diverges:
∫5∞1tlntdt \(\int\)_{5}^{\(\infty\)} \(\frac{1}{t \ln t}\) dt
Let the gamma function be defined by Γ(p)=∫0∞xp−1e−xdx\(\Gamma\)(p)=\(\int\)_0^{\(\infty\)}x^{\,p-1}e^{-x}\,dx. Evaluate Γ(32)\(\Gamma\)\!\(\left\)(\(\tfrac{3}{2}\]\right\)) by using the substitution x=u2x=u^{2}. (Hint: you may use the Gaussian integral identity ∫0∞e−u2du=π2\(\int\)_0^{\(\infty\)}e^{-u^2}\,du=\(\frac{\sqrt{\pi}\)}{2}.)
Complete the square to evaluate ∫−∞∞e−(2x2−3x+1)dx\(\int\)_{-\(\infty\)}^{\(\infty\)}e^{-(2x^2-3x+1)}\,dx given the Gaussian integral formula ∫−∞∞e−ax2dx=πa\(\int\)_{-\(\infty\)}^{\(\infty\)}e^{-ax^2}dx=\(\sqrt{\frac{\pi}{a}\)}.