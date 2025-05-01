Calculus
There is an entry fee for a shop of $5. The cost of chocolate per kilogram for the first 3 kg is $12/kg. After 3 kg, the cost becomes $10/kg.
What would be the total price if a child buys x kg of chocolates?
Also, draw the graph of the function.
Sketch the graph of the following piecewise function.
u(x)=y={2x2−4xx−2, if x≠25, if x=2u\left(x\right)=y=\begin{cases}\frac{2x^2-4x}{x-2},\text{ if }x\neq2\\ 5,\text{ if }x=2\end{cases}
Let C(x)C(x)C(x) be the total cost in dollars of electricity used by a factory from time t=0t=0t=0 to t=xt=x t=x hours, where the cost rate is given by c(t)={0.5t+3;t≤45;t>4c\left(t\right)=\begin{cases}0.5t+3;t\le4\\ 5;t>4\end{cases}c(t)={0.5t+3;t≤45;t>4.
Find the formula for C(x)C(x)C(x).