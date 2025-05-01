Skip to main content
Piecewise Functions
0. Functions / Piecewise Functions / Problem 2

Sketch the graph of the following piecewise function.
u(x)=y={2x24xx2, if x25, if x=2u\left(x\right)=y=\begin{cases}\frac{2x^2-4x}{x-2},\text{ if }x\neq2\\ 5,\text{ if }x=2\end{cases}

