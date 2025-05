Let C ( x ) C(x) C ( x ) be the total cost in dollars of electricity used by a factory from time t = 0 t=0 t = 0 to t = x t=x t = x hours, where the cost rate is given by c ( t ) = { 0.5 t + 3 ; t ≤ 4 5 ; t > 4 c\left(t\right)=\begin{cases}0.5t+3;t\le4\\ 5;t>4\end{cases} c ( t ) = { 0.5 t + 3 ; t ≤ 4 5 ; t > 4 ​ .

Find the formula for C ( x ) C(x) C ( x ) .