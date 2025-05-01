Calculus
A tangent line to the curve gg at the point (3,−2)\left(3,-2\right) is given by the equation y=−3x+7y=-3x+7. What are g(3)g\left(3\right) and g′(3)g^{\prime}\left(3\right)?
Find the equation of the tangent line to the curve hh at the point (c,h(c))(c, h(c)) where h(x)=41x2h\left(x\right)=41x^2 and c=1c=1.
Use the following limit definition to determine the slope of the line tangent to the graph of ff at PP, where f(x)=−4xf\left(x\right)=-\frac{4}{x} and P(−4,1)P\left(-4,1\right):
mtan=limx→af(x)−f(a)x−am_\text{tan}=\displaystyle \lim_{x \to a}{\frac{f(x)-f(a)}{x-a}}
Graph the tangent line with the equation y=139x+409y=\frac{13}{9}x+\frac{40}{9}y=913x+940 and the normal line to the following curve at the given point:
(x2+y2)2=252(y2−x2)(x^2+y^2)^2=\frac{25}{2}(y^2-x^2); (−1,3)(-1,3)