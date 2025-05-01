2. Intro to Derivatives / Tangent Lines and Derivatives / Problem 3

Use the following limit definition to determine the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f f at P P , where f ( x ) = − 4 x f\left(x\right)=-\frac{4}{x} and P ( − 4 , 1 ) P\left(-4,1\right) :

m tan = lim ⁡ x → a f ( x ) − f ( a ) x − a m_\text{tan}=\displaystyle \lim_{x \to a}{\frac{f(x)-f(a)}{x-a}}