Tangent Lines and Derivatives
Use the following limit definition to determine the slope of the line tangent to the graph of ff at PP, where f(x)=4xf\left(x\right)=-\frac{4}{x} and P(4,1)P\left(-4,1\right):
mtan=limxaf(x)f(a)xam_\text{tan}=\displaystyle \lim_{x \to a}{\frac{f(x)-f(a)}{x-a}}

