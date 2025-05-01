Skip to main content
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
2. Intro to Derivatives / Tangent Lines and Derivatives / Problem 4

Graph the tangent line with the equation y=139x+409y=\frac{13}{9}x+\frac{40}{9} and the normal line to the following curve at the given point:
(x2+y2)2=252(y2x2)(x^2+y^2)^2=\frac{25}{2}(y^2-x^2); (1,3)(-1,3)

