2. Intro to Derivatives / Tangent Lines and Derivatives / Problem 1

A tangent line to the curve g g at the point ( 3 , − 2 ) \left(3,-2\right) is given by the equation y = − 3 x + 7 y=-3x+7 . What are g ( 3 ) g\left(3\right) and g ′ ( 3 ) g^{\prime}\left(3\right) ?