Cell Biology
A researcher is studying a gene that is transcribed but not translated into a protein. At which step in the gene expression pathway is control most likely occurring?
How might histone modifications affect gene expression?
Why is RNA transport and localization important for gene expression?
Which of the following is an example of translational control?
A mutation prevents a gene from being transcribed. At which step in the gene expression pathway is this mutation affecting?
What is the outcome of differential RNA splicing in a gene with multiple exons?
Which mechanism is an example of translational control in gene expression?