How does fermentation regenerate NAD+ to allow glycolysis to continue in the absence of oxygen?
What are the key differences between alcohol fermentation and lactic acid fermentation in terms of their end products?
How is alcohol fermentation utilized by yeast in brewing and baking?
What are the effects of lactic acid fermentation in muscle cells during intense exercise?
What environmental conditions favor the use of anaerobic respiration in certain organisms?
Assess the impact of byproducts like ethanol and lactic acid on the efficiency of anaerobic respiration.
How does pyruvate's role as an electron acceptor in fermentation affect other metabolic pathways?