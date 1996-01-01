How many ATP and GTP molecules are required to synthesize one glucose molecule through gluconeogenesis?
Which steps in gluconeogenesis differ from glycolysis due to their exergonic nature?
In a scenario where fructose 2,6-bisphosphate levels are high, what is the expected effect on glycolysis and gluconeogenesis?
Which of the following is a product of fatty acid breakdown that contributes to ATP production?
Evaluate the efficiency of gluconeogenesis in terms of energy expenditure and ATP yield.
In a situation where glycogen stores are high, what is the advantage of converting glycogen directly into glucose-6-phosphate?
Evaluate the energy cost of gluconeogenesis in terms of ATP and GTP usage.