Which of the following is the first line of defense against pathogens?
How do cytokines contribute to the immune response during an infection?
During an infection, a macrophage presents an antigen via MHC class II molecules. What is the significance of this presentation?
Why are cell adhesion molecules crucial for the immune response?
What is the significance of antigen presentation via MHC class I molecules?
In what way do dendritic cells bridge the innate and adaptive immune systems?
Explain how T cell development in the thymus leads to the formation of different T cell types involved in immune responses.