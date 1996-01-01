How does the myelin sheath affect the speed of signal transmission in neurons?
If a neuron is unable to return to its resting membrane potential after an action potential, which channel is most likely malfunctioning?
A drug that increases the activity of GABA in the brain would likely have what effect on neuronal activity?
A mutation in a voltage-gated sodium channel results in it remaining open longer than normal. What effect would this have on neuronal signaling?
Why are delayed potassium channels important in action potential propagation?
How does an inhibitory neurotransmitter affect the postsynaptic cell?
How does the opening of chloride channels by an inhibitory neurotransmitter affect the postsynaptic neuron?