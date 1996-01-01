What is the primary role of meiosis in sexual reproduction?
Which of the following terms describes a cell with two sets of chromosomes?
During which phase of prophase I does crossing over occur, and why is this phase significant?
What is the potential outcome of nondisjunction during meiosis, and how does it relate to Down syndrome?
What is the main difference between the outcomes of meiosis I and meiosis II?
What are sister chromatids?
A geneticist is studying a plant species with a known nondisjunction event during meiosis I. What chromosomal pattern should they expect in the resulting gametes?